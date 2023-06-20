PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Internationally famed Course Conductor of Pakistan Sports board Nasrullah Rana has said that managing hydration, getting proper sleep, taking the right supplements, switching up workout routine, and looking after mental health are the best first steps one can take to achieving optimal performance.

This he said in a lecture in PSB Refreshes Course at scenic Rawalakot Hockey Stadium, Rana Nasrullah, who is a frequent visitor of delivering his lectures in Asian, Europe and USA regarding fitness and introducing proper gears for enhancing stamina, said that Apple and Banana are foods that are loved by most people, irrespective of their age. It also happens to be one of the best foods to increase stamina. This fruit is rich in carbohydrates and also has natural sugar and starch which gives you the energy to keep going throughout your proper practice sessions.

He said, choose energy-packed foods such as whole grain crackers with low-fat cheese, tortilla wraps with veggies and lean meat, hard-boiled eggs, vegetable or bean soups, small boxes of non-sugary cereal, fresh fruit, mini-whole wheat bagels with peanut butter, pita bread with hummus or pasta with grilled chicken.

Nasrullah Rana, who also worked with Olympic javelin throw medalist Arshad Nadeem, suggested to the participants, including young and old coaches, a proper breakfast for the athletes. He said, a typical healthy breakfast for athletes will contain a carb source such as fruit and vegetables, whole grain cereal such as porridge or muesli, and rye bread. Proteins such as natural fats, will be derived from eggs, nuts, cheese, yoghurt, milk and meat. Nutrition for athletes includes eating right and staying hydrated, he explained.

In his lecture, Dr. Nabil Chaudhry about fuel food for athletes said that healthy carbohydrates for athletes include Fruits, Vegetables, Milk, Yogurt, Whole grains. In a question, he said foods also help athletes' recovery including some popular recovery foods for athletes like turkey sandwiches, pasta dishes, rice bowls with vegetables and beans or chicken.

An egg a day is safe for most young athletes, he said, adding, "If eating more than one egg a day, be sure to watch total amounts of other protein sources in the diet." Good nutrition can enhance sporting performance and a well-planned, nutritious diet should meet most of an athlete's vitamin and mineral needs, and provide enough protein to promote muscle growth and repair, he added.

Foods rich in unrefined carbohydrates, like wholegrain breads and cereals, should form the basis of the diet with sports nutrition plans should be tailored to the individual athlete, and consider their specific sport, goals, food preferences and practical challenges.

Deputy Director General (Technical) Shahid islam on this occasion said that they have prepared a plan on the directives of DG PSB Shoaib Khosa and Federal Minister for IPC Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari to speed up work on the completion of laying of Hockey Astro Turf in Rawalakot besides constructing a multi-purpose gymnasium in the next fiscal year.

He said steps have been taken for improving and rehabilitating the overall existing facilities in AJK besides developing other key projects related to Athletics, Boxing, Football Ground and Gymnasium for indoor Martial Arts Games. He also appreciated the government of AJK for announcing the provision of playing grounds at district council level to the upcoming athletes.

Javed Saleem, Chairman, District Council on this occasion said that they have decided to establish grounds at district council level as decided by the govt of AJK. Malik Shoukat Hayat, Director Sports, Youth and Culture and Coordinator of the Course Regional Director Sardar Luqman Khan also spoke on this occasion.

Later on, the chief guest Javed Saleem along with Malik Shoukat Hayat, Sardar Luqman Khan, Shahid Islam, Dr. Nabil and Rana Nasrullah gave away certificates to the qualified participants and expressed the hope that they would serve the upcoming youth in their respective areas.