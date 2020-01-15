UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposal Of 12 Sports Schemes Sent To Punjab Govt

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:19 PM

Proposal of 12 sports schemes sent to Punjab govt

Divisional Sports department has sent proposal of 12 sports schemes costing Rs 78 million to the provincial government for approval

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Divisional Sports department has sent proposal of 12 sports schemes costing Rs 78 million to the provincial government for approval.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday the sports schemes which were sent to Sports department Punjab including four schemes for Multan district including sports hostel, gymnasium, football ground sports complex and youth wrestling arena at an estimated cost of Rs 31.758 million, five schemes from district Vehari including Khursheed Anwar stadium, gymnasium Vehari, gymnasium Burewala and Quaid-e-Azam stadium Burewala with cost of Rs 30.543 million, two schemes from Khanewal district including sports stadium Khanewal and mini stadium Kund Sargana Kabirwala at a cost of Rs 10.

300 million and one scheme for Lodhran district including new stadium Lodhran at a cost of Rs 8.585 million was included.

He informed that proposals of new sports schemes and rehabilitation had been sought from four district sports officers of Multan division for new ADP 2020.

He said that DSOs were directed to send the proposals within a week so that these could be sent to the provincial government.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized for the promotion of sports activities and hunt new talent across the Multan division by providing maximum sports opportunities.

He said that sports activities were vital for young generation towards physical fitness.

Related Topics

Football Multan Sports Punjab Young Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Burewala Kabirwala 2020 All From Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces new development and funding agreemen ..

19 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser session pror ..

4 minutes ago

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

20 minutes ago

Bee’ah, Unilever collaborate to tackle plastic p ..

20 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

20 minutes ago

Masdar launches first Green REIT in UAE

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.