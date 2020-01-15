Proposal of 12 sports schemes sent to Punjab govt

Divisional Sports department has sent proposal of 12 sports schemes costing Rs 78 million to the provincial government for approval

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Divisional Sports department has sent proposal of 12 sports schemes costing Rs 78 million to the provincial government for approval.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday the sports schemes which were sent to Sports department Punjab including four schemes for Multan district including sports hostel, gymnasium, football ground sports complex and youth wrestling arena at an estimated cost of Rs 31.758 million, five schemes from district Vehari including Khursheed Anwar stadium, gymnasium Vehari, gymnasium Burewala and Quaid-e-Azam stadium Burewala with cost of Rs 30.543 million, two schemes from Khanewal district including sports stadium Khanewal and mini stadium Kund Sargana Kabirwala at a cost of Rs 10.

300 million and one scheme for Lodhran district including new stadium Lodhran at a cost of Rs 8.585 million was included.

He informed that proposals of new sports schemes and rehabilitation had been sought from four district sports officers of Multan division for new ADP 2020.

He said that DSOs were directed to send the proposals within a week so that these could be sent to the provincial government.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized for the promotion of sports activities and hunt new talent across the Multan division by providing maximum sports opportunities.

He said that sports activities were vital for young generation towards physical fitness.