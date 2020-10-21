UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposals For A 'European Premier League' Met By Backlash

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Proposals for a 'European Premier League' met by backlash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Speculative proposals for a "European Premier League" comprised of the continent's top clubs and reportedly backed by FIFA were criticised on Tuesday by La Liga and supporter groups.

A Sky report on Tuesday claimed that negotiations were nearing conclusion on an 18-team league with end of season playoffs including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

According to the report, the project would be funded by $6 billion (5.1 billion Euros) of financing from major banks secured on the proceeds from future tv broadcast deals. Each of the participating clubs could receive "hundreds of millions of Pounds to participate".

A European Super League has long been touted as the way for major clubs to further increase their revenue streams, but it would come at the cost of the Champions League and national leagues.

Although the report claims the proposals would see clubs continue to compete in national leagues with European matches in midweek, that would put extra strain on an already highly congested calendar.

"These 'underground' projects only look good when drafted at a bar at five o'clock in the morning," said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

"The authors of that idea -- if they really exist, because there is nobody actually defending it -- not only show a total ignorance of the organisation and customs of European and world football, but also a serious ignorance of the audiovisual rights markets.

"A project of this type will mean serious economic damage to the organisers themselves and to those entities that finance it." The latest leak over proposed reform of the game comes just over a week since Liverpool and Manchester United's "Project Big Picture" plans to restructure English football were rejected by Premier League clubs.

Those plans aimed to cut the Premier League to 18 teams and scrap the League Cup to make more room in the Calendar for European matches.

"If you're a club owner or football financier who thinks a global health crisis is the perfect opportunity to rip up and reshape football to suit billionaires...you have no idea how much fans detest your concept," said the Football Supporters Association in England. "It will not go how you think." A shake-up of European football is expected when broadcast contracts for the Champions League expire in 2024.

UEFA's initial proposals of an extended group stage and system of promotion and relegation for Champions League qualification were met with derision from clubs and leagues whose chances to compete in Europe's premier club competition would be squeezed.

The 2020/21 Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday in the traditional format of eight four-team groups with the top two in each section progressing to the last 16.

Related Topics

Football World Europe FIFA Liverpool Barcelona Manchester United Market TV From Top Real Madrid Bayern Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

14 minutes ago

Leaders of EU Financial Institutions Hold Talks Ov ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's comments in law s ..

6 minutes ago

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

2 hours ago

Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade on Oct 26-27 ..

6 minutes ago

Previous govts deliberately ignored legislation on ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.