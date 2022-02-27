UrduPoint.com

Proposals Of 24 New Schemes From Multan Division Sent To Pb Govt Under ADP

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Proposals of 24 new schemes from Multan division sent to Pb govt under ADP

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional Sports office has sent proposals of 24 new schemes with estimated cost worth Rs 1569.788 million to Punjab government for approval under Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Sunday that the district sports officers from across four districts of Multan division had sent the new schemes to them which were forwarded to the provincial government.

He said that seven schemes from Multan district including construction of 50 metres swimming pool at Matti Tal, Mat wrestling hall at sports complex, multi purpose sports hall at Gulzar hall, provision of sitting steps at hockey ground, rehabilitation of youth wrestling arena Masoom Shah road, sports hostel at hockey ground and rehabilitation of gymnasium hall in Multan district at a estimated cost of over Rs 497 million.

Likewise, four schemes from Khanewl district with cost of over Rs 333 million, six schemes from Lodhran district with over Rs 455 million and seven schemes from Vehari district of over Rs 283 million were included.

He said that Project Management Unit (PMU) has set the estimated cost of the projects concerned.

The schemes concerned would be reflected in next annual budget after scrutiny process.

DSO further informed that work was underway at 15 ongoing uplift projects across the division while cricket ground and Fort Qasim Bagh stadium schemes has been completed.

He stated that the construction of state of the art astro turf hockey ground was mega project and added that the project has been completed in final stages as work of laying astro turf was remaining.

Rana Nadeem said that all possible steps were being taken for promotion of sports across the division and best facilities being provided to young players for grooming their talent.

>