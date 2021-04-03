UrduPoint.com
Prosecutors Seek 18-month Sentence For Doctor Over Death Of Astori

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:26 AM

Prosecutors on Friday requested a doctor receive an 18-month jail term for manslaughter following the death of former Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori

Astori died aged just 31 in March 2018 following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese.

Astori died aged just 31 in March 2018 following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese.

The doctor in question had cleared Astori to play football in July the previous year, seven months before his death.

The prosecution claimed the doctor, then medical director of the sports medicine department at Careggi University Hospital in Florence, should have conducted more in-depth exams based on the findings of a cardiac stress test.

The doctor has "acted in the correct manner", said his lawyer, Sigfrido Fenyes.

A verdict is expected on May 3, the ANSA and AGI news agencies reported.

According to the autopsy report, Astori died as a result of tachyarrhythmia, an irregular rapid acceleration of the heartbeat.

A second doctor had initially been under investigation before those charges were dropped.

Astori's funeral was attended by vast crowds of fans and dozens of top footballers who came to pay respect to a player who captained his club and earned 14 caps for Italy.

