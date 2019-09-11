UrduPoint.com
Prosinecki Stays As Bosnia Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:27 PM

Prosinecki stays as Bosnia coach

Former Croatia star Robert Prosinecki, who quit as Bosnia and Herzegovina coach after losing to Armenia in Euro 2020 qualifying, has withdrawn his resignation and decided to stay in the job

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019):

"After lengthy talks with ... NSBIH (Bosnia Football Federation), that offered me its full support, I have decided not to disappoint all these people," Prosinecki told reporters late Tuesday.

"I remain Bosnia coach.

"It would have been easy to leave and say all is finished. I decided to stay till the end." Bosnia "still has a chance to qualify for Euro", he said.

The 50-year-old resigned on Sunday after Armenia beat Bosnia 4-2 in Yerevan.

The federation in a statement published on its website offered "full support" for him until his contract expires at the end of the Euro 2020 qualification cycle.

Prosinecki, who featured for Croatia when they finished third at the 1998 World Cup, has been in the post since January last year.

But Bosnia sit fourth in their group on seven points from six games, eight behind leaders Italy.

Prosinecki worked as an assistant coach with Croatia before being appointed Azerbaijan boss after a glittering career which included spells at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Bosnia's only appearance at a major tournament came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they finished third in their group behind Nigeria and eventual runners-up Argentina.

