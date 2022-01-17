Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

UrduPoint.com

Four-time world champion Alain Prost is the latest big name to leave French Formula One team Alpine's management structure, AFP learnt on Monday from a source close to the matter, confirming information from the specialised Motorsport website

Prost, who took the drivers' title in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993, will no longer be a non-executive director of Alpine for the 2022 season, following the team's decision not to renew his annual contract.

The ex-Renault driver had an ambassador/consultant role within the team for Renault's return to F1 in 2016, before being appointed non-executive director in 2019.

Rebranded as Alpine at the start of the 2021 season, the team, whose engines are made in France and chassis in England, is undergoing a major restructuring under its president Laurent Rossi.

Last week, Marcin Budkowski left his post as executive director, opening the door for the American Otmar Szafnauer, who has just left his position as general manager of Aston Martin.

Alpine is keeping its drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon for the 2022 season, which is due to start on March 20 in Bahrain for a record Calendar of 23 Grands Prix.

