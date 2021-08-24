Protesting players, officials demand POA President resignation

A large group of national players and sports officials recorded a peaceful protest here at Pakistan Sports Board Centre on Monday and demanded the resignation of President Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan blaming him for the down fall of sports in the country and country's poor performance in recently concluded Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A large group of national players and sports officials recorded a peaceful protest here at Pakistan Sports board Centre on Monday and demanded the resignation of President Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hassan blaming him for the down fall of sports in the country and country's poor performance in recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

While protesting against Arif Hassan, the players who were holding banners and placards raised slogans "Go Arif Go".

Talking to media on the occasion, sports officials said: "Pakistan sports have suffered a lot due to such a long tenure of Arif Hassan, who instead of promoting Pakistan sports, rather put them towards further decline. Pakistani players have been giving pathetic performances in the international events as well as in Olympics, but the POA chief is still clinging to his post and isn't ready to step down for the sake of Pakistan sports and sportsmen." The players said that neither POA has facilitated players nor helped the federations to support the players so that they may give their best against any given opponent. "The POA gets million rupees grants from the IOC and instead of utilizing them on players and infrastructure, they (POA officials) are busy in enjoying perks and privileges and don't bother about Pakistani athletes, who always seek for even getting their basic rights.

" They said that Arif Hassan also awarded his near and dear ones Tokyo Olympics tours, leaving behind the genuine coaches and officials. "If the genuine coach of Talha Talib was brought to Tokyo, the results would have been far different. Same was the case with athlete Najma Perven, who was just brought to Japan in order to make way for a blue-eyed official, who successfully completed his joyride at the cost of shameful performance of Pakistani female athlete."They appealed the Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter to take remedial measures to arrest the cause of downfall of country's sports by bringing in right people for the right job in the set up of POA.

"We demand that POA Chief should immediately step down in the larger interest of Pakistan sports and sportsmen and he must be replaced with a genuine and deserving one, who may take drastic steps to help Pakistan sports excel and start achieving medals in international events as well as Olympics.