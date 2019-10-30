UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Bangladesh Over Ban On Cricket Hero Shakib

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:41 PM

Protests in Bangladesh over ban on cricket hero Shakib

Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in a Bangladesh town Wednesday against a two-year ban on cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan for not declaring attempts to bribe him

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in a Bangladesh town Wednesday against a two-year ban on cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan for not declaring attempts to bribe him.

The ban on the 32-year-old superstar was announced on Tuesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which suspended one year of the punishment after Shakib "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

Shakib made a public appeal for support after being banned, unleashing a flood of angry anti-ICC social media posts from his fans.

Police said about 700 people took to the streets in Shakib's hometown of Magura, demanding the ICC revoke the ban which came on the eve of Bangladesh's departure for a tour of India.

"The protesters shouted slogans and marched along a highway. They also formed a human chain as part of their action against the ICC decision," said Saiful islam, police chief in the western town.

Protesters carried placards saying that Shakib was the victim of a "conspiracy".

Smaller protests were held in the capital Dhaka, police said.

The Test and T20 captain accepted charges that he had failed to disclose details of approaches made over a tri-nation series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018 as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shakib will be eligible to return from October 29 next year but he is ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia which starts October 8.

"Those who have supported me over the years, I hope they, the fans, Bangladesh Cricket board, the government, the journalists will continue to support me in my bad and good time," Shakib told reporters after the ban was announced.

"I am hopeful I will come back to cricket soon. I will be stronger and will perform my responsibilities with more sincerity," he said.

Shakib, who has played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 Twenty20 internationals, is Bangladesh's biggest sporting hero and has regularly topped the ICC rankings for all-rounders since 2009.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Police ICC Australia Bangladesh Flood Sri Lanka Social Media Indian Premier League Dhaka Zimbabwe Shakib Al Hasan October 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Head of world's largest sovereign wealth fund step ..

7 minutes ago

Fourth meeting of CRMC held at MoFA

7 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

23 minutes ago

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

44 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Set New Commission ..

8 minutes ago

Western Sanctions Adversely Affect Syrian Oil Sect ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.