UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Proud' Aguero To Leave Man City

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

'Proud' Aguero to leave Man City

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said on Monday he was "proud" of his time at Manchester City after announcing his departure when his contract runs out this July.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has 257 goals in 384 games since, making him their record goal-scorer.

He scored the dramatic winning goal as they edged local rivals Manchester United to the 2012 Premier League.

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise," he posted on social media.

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age.

"I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans," he added.

In a club statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he would reserve any farewell speeches until Aguero leaves, but revealed he had commissioned a statue of the striker.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," Al Mubarak said.

"This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve," he said with City in the running for their first ever Champions League and hot favourites to win the Premier League.

"In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium," he added.

Newspaper Manchester Evening news said City were planning a farewell party for Aguero after their final game of the Premier League season against Everton May 23.

The 32-year-old contracted Covid-19 in January after a season already ravaged by injury and he has played 14 games for City this term, scoring three times.

Aguero missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery last June.

Since then he has had another lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury in October.

City coach Pep Guardiola said last week he may not be able to give Sergio Aguero much time on the pitch before his contract expires.

Related Topics

Social Media Manchester Argentina Manchester United January May June July October From Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince makes phone call to King of Jor ..

7 hours ago

Kuwait: 1,251 coronavirus infections, 12 deaths, 1 ..

8 hours ago

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

9 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.