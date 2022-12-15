UrduPoint.com

'Proud' France Coach Deschamps Ready To Counter Messi In World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2022 | 11:00 AM

'Proud' France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in World Cup final

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps admitted he was "immensely proud" after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Morocco took the holders through to another World Cup final where he said his team would try to find a way of countering a Lionel Messi in "scintillating form" for Argentina.

"I am immensely proud. It is great to be through to the final but it was not an easy victory," Deschamps said after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late finish from substitute Randal Kolo Muani at Al Bayt Stadium saw off the first ever African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

"We needed a mixture of quality, experience and team spirit, and in difficult periods we had to dig deep but I am really satisfied and proud of my players." France are aiming to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles after Brazil's double victories in 1958 and 1962.

However they must prepare to face an Argentina side who have been inspired on their way to the final by Messi and who will be seeking revenge for a 4-3 defeat when the teams met in the last 16 four years ago.

"Messi has been in scintillating form since the start of the tournament," Deschamps admitted.

"Four years ago things were different. He played as a centre forward, whereas now he is playing in a front two or just in behind the striker.

"He looks in great shape and of course he is one of the best players in the world so we will try to counter Messi's threat as much as possible, just as Argentina will try to stop the influence of some of my players."

Related Topics

World France Argentina Brazil Morocco Turkish Lira From Best Coach Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

11 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

11 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

11 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.