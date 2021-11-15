UrduPoint.com

'Proud' New Zealand Look To Improve And Move Forward, Says Williamson

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

'Proud' New Zealand look to improve and move forward, says Williamson

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday said there is always a "bigger picture" and he sees growth in the team despite their loss to Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Williamson's 85 off 48 balls went in vain as Australia outplayed New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Australia's win brought back memories of their dominant win over the Black Caps in the 2015 ODI World Cup final in Melbourne.

The Kiwis also lost the 2019 ODI World Cup to England in a dramatic final that was decided on boundary count after a Super Over.

Williamson interrupted a journalist when reminded of New Zealand's three losses in World Cup finals, saying "And championship final?" He was referring to this year's victory in the Test Championship final over India in England.

"You sign up to play the game, and you win and you lose, and these are things that can happen on any day," Williamson told reporters.

"You know, if you look at the campaign on a whole, which we do, and the type of cricket that we have been able to play, I can say that we are very proud of our efforts throughout this period of time.

"You get to a final and anything can happen. You mentioned perhaps that white ball in 2019, which might be a longer discussion if you have some time.

" Williamson admitted Australia had deserved to win on Sunday as they chased down their target of 173 for the loss of just two wickets.

"Would have been obviously nicer to be on the right side of the result. But Australia played really, really well, and you can hear them celebrating next door, and rightly so.

"They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of amazing players and they really stood up today." New Zealand picked themselves up quickly after their opening loss to Pakistan and won four successive Super 12 games with pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee rattling the opposition.

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Williamson scored over 200 runs in the tournament with Jimmy Neesham coming up with a splendid cameo in their semi-final win over England.

Williamson said they will look for gains ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The bigger picture is the important one, and it is trying to continue to improve as a group," said Williamson.

"I thought we came here with some relatively -- or a mix, I suppose, of experience and younger players, that a lot of them, it's their first time in a World Cup and they played extremely well and are much better for the experiences they have had and there's a lot of growth here."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Australia Dubai Melbourne Mitchell Sunday 2015 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

2 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

3 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

3 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

4 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.