UrduPoint.com

Proud To Have Made History Against India: Babar Azam

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday said he and his players were 'proud' to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday said he and his players were 'proud' to have made history by beating India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Pakistan humiliated their arch-rivals romping to a ten-wicket victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, sparking starkly-contrasting reactions.

"It is definitely a proud moment for me as well as for all my players that we have made history," Babar told AFP in an exclusive interview.

Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi put India on the back foot from the start with the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul off his first seven deliveries.

He finished with 3-31 after dismissing India's top scorer, skipper Virat Kohli for 57 in a total of 151-7 in 20 overs.

Babar along with fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan knocked off the target in 17.5 overs without losing a single wicket.

Babar hit 68 not out while Rizwan finished with an undefeated 79.

"We realise how important and how much needed that win is as everyone wanted us to win and to have made history is one of the defining moments in our careers,"said Babar.

"I had said before the match that records are meant to be broken so we have broken that jinx and we are very happy, in fact the whole country is happy and celebrating." Babar said the 'special' match was as usual of high intensity.

"All of us know that when Pakistan plays India there is very high intensity and it's a pressure game," he said.

"The whole world waits for this match, so it is a special match.

" - 'Keep things simple' - Babar admitted the noise in the stadium made his task of arranging his fielders tough.

"The stadium was nearly packed," said Babar of the Dubai stadium where a 70 percent crowd was allowed in under relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

"There was so much noise in the stadium that I found it tough to call my players, I told them to keep looking at me so that I can move the fielders in between overs.

"We have gelled well over the years so we are used to that.

"The response from the players was extraordinary.

"We got a head start in bowling when Shaheen got us wickets and then we batted as per our plan." This was Pakistan's first ten wicket win in all Twenty20 internationals and the first defeat by this margin for India.

Babar said he had been part of two defeats against India, in the Junior World Cup in Australia in 2012 as skipper and then at the 2019 World Cup in England.

"I remember that we lost to India in the quarter finals of the Junior World Cup in 2012 so it was a much desired thing to beat India," he said.

Babar said his team prepared well ahead of the tournament, despite New Zealand abandoning a tour last month without playing any of the eight limited over games scheduled.

England followed suit in withdrawing its men's and women's teams from touring ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

"We prepared well in the National Twenty20 in Pakistan," said Babar.

"Our plan was to keep things simple and through that we effected that turn around."Pakistan next plays New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Australia Dubai Sharjah Virat Kohli KL Rahul Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Women Sunday 2019 Afridi All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Court awards nine years imprisonment to two in dru ..

Court awards nine years imprisonment to two in drug case

1 minute ago
 Russia urges West to engage with Taliban

Russia urges West to engage with Taliban

1 minute ago
 Indian atrocities in IIOJK a challenge for interna ..

Indian atrocities in IIOJK a challenge for international community

4 minutes ago
 114 more dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

114 more dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Moderna reports 'robust' Covid vaccine response in ..

Moderna reports 'robust' Covid vaccine response in children aged 6-11

4 minutes ago
 KP PDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs.15.513bn

KP PDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs.15.513bn

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.