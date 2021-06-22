Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Tuesday announced that Punjab's first ever sports policy has been approved by the Provincial Cabinet

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Tuesday announced that Punjab's first ever sports policy has been approved by the Provincial Cabinet.

"A comprehensive Sports Policy has been prepared and now a true sports culture will grow in the province", he said this while talking to the media at the National Hockey Stadium.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said serving the sports community and promotion of sports across the province have been a hallmark of the present government during the last three years.

Elaborating other key features of the Sports Policy, he said that under the Sports Policy, as many as 1400 grounds have been selected for building top class sports infrastructure across the province. "Tehsil Sports Complexes will be built in all tehsils of the province.

International level sports facilities will be provided in all divisions of the province." Punjab Minister for Sports said under new Sports Policy, two High Performance Centres for the promotion of cricket will be constructed in Sialkot and Faisalabad. "These modern High Performance Centres will play a key role in tracing fresh talent and promotion of cricket among the young generation. Moreover, a Hockey High Performance Centre equipped with all modern facilities will be constructed in Lahore. The game of hockey will definitely grow among the young generation after the construction of this latest facility," he added.

"We will also conduct talent hunt schemes to unearth fresh talent of different games besides putting extra emphasis on seven games in which Pakistan has comparatively brighter chances to clinch a medal in top international sports competitions".

Answering a question regarding the endowment fund for athletes Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that health insurance and endowment fund for athletes have been included in the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends.

Regarding funds, he said the Punjab govt has raised the sports budget by 200 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22 and earmarked a huge amount of Rs 6.15 billion for the annual development sports budget of Punjab province.

"With this huge amount, several top class sports projects will be launched in the province and a true sports culture will grow in the province after the completion of these mega sport projects".

The Punjab Minister for Sports said the women players of all games would be provided equal opportunities. "We will also hold Punjab Games in near future besides holding a memorable ceremony for the kabaddi World Cup winning team. Punjab Chief Minister will award prizes to the victorious kabaddi team".

He further informed that a High Power Steering Committee will be set up in the Punjab cabinet to resolve sports issues of the sports community. "Top level sports events will be organized for special persons".

He said that those sports associations will be scrutinized that do not follow rules and regulations and don't have any sports infrastructure. "Squash Complex in NPSC will be completed till 2023.

An international level 5-Star hotel will also be constructed under public-private partnership in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he informed.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed the determinationto utilize the 2 percent quota given to deputy commissioners for the promotion of sports andwelfare of the sports community.