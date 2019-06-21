Provincial govt providing all possible resources for local sports promotion

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar here on Friday expressed that Punjab government is providing all possible resources for the promotion of sports across the province

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar here on Friday expressed that Punjab government is providing all possible resources for the promotion of sports across the province.

He said that Ghakhar sports arena project had completed with the cost of Rs 360 million which was a great gift from Punjab government to the people of area.

He underlined that through these types of projects local talent would be explored and best players will come forward through these facilities.

The DG also reviewed the on-going projects and issued the directives to use standard material in construction ensured the transparency of funds.

Divisional sports officer said that all projects would be completed in their stipulated time.

\378