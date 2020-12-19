UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister Shah Mohammad Visits Bannu Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Provincial Minister Shah Mohammad visits Bannu Sports Complex

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad accompanied by RSO Bannu Anwar Kamal Burki Saturday visited Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium and Sports Complex Bannu and inspected developmental work.

Talking to media men during his visit, KP Minister Shah Mohammad said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the promotion and development of sports. He said that immediate steps would be taken to improve the condition of Bannu Sports Complex and he would soon meet the provincial authorities in this regard.

He hoped that the new RSO Anwar Kamal Burki would also work hard for the promotion and development of sports in Bannu.

RSO Anwar Kamal Burki assured him of his full cooperation. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (R) Zubair Khan Niazi, RSO Bannu Anwar Kamal Burki, DSO Bannu Shafiq and Bannu Sports Complex Administrator Ehsanullah Khan were also accompanying him.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Zubair Khan Niazi visited the Stadiums and inspected the squash courts and tennis courts besides other playing facilities. He said steps would be taken jointly to ensure good playing facilities to the youth of Bannu.

