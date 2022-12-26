Provincial Softball Association Elections: Shahid Khan Shinwari elected President

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Former international footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari was unanimously elected as President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association in an election held here at a local hotel.

President Pakistan Softball Federation Haider Khan Lehri, Director sports Muhammad Tariq Khan participated in the election as observers with representatives, both male and female, from all the District Softball Association across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mansehra, Buner, Swat, Khyber, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, and Swabi took participated.

Shahid Khan Shinwari, who also served as Secretary General FATA Olympic Association and later on became President, was unanimously elected as President. National Coach of Softball and Baseball Khalid Khan was elected as General Secretary. Farmanullah Khan, Shawwal and Tayyaba Batul were elected as vice presidents besides Sana Liaqat (Associate Secretary), Summayyah Khan (Swat), Joint Secretary Shiraz Khan (Treasurer) while the Executive members including Asim Khan, Shazia Rehman, Zinatullah, Zaratasha and Salimullah.

While congratulating the newly elected cabinet, Shahid Khan Shinwari expressed the hope Softball would get a new dimension in the province and they will work together for the development of the game. He also thanked President Pakistan Softball Federation and all the cabinet members for reposing confidence in him. He assured full support to the newly elected cabinet.

"We only get a grant of 500,000 which is not sufficient for running the affairs of the association besides sending male and female teams to the national junior, national senior teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides holding training camps," Shahid Khan said.

"We hope that together we will organize competitions under your help and take the players forward," he said, adding, "I will hold National Men's and Women's Softball Championships in May next year. The Men's competition will be held at Peshawar University Hostel 2 Ground and the women's competition will be held at Jinnah College Peshawar Ground.

A training and coaching course will be organized in which the best coaches and trainers will participate and provide training. He also announced that a separate ground will be allocated for softball in Peshawar where players will train regularly and these ground competitions will also be conducted in the district and inter-district and provincial competitions will also be conducted.

He said inter-schools, inter-colleges and inter-universities competitions will definitely be conducted so that we get good talent at the grassroots level. He said that we do not have any shortage of talent, it is necessary to provide opportunities to the players. He said that in a short period of time the Softball game will reach its peak and our players will make the name of the country and nation shine all over the world by participating in not only national but also international competitions.

Secretary Khalid Khan said that our team has won medals in national competitions before and also in the future. He said that Swabi's academy trains players regularly and they are preparing the best players.