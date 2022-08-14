Provincial Sports Minister inaugurates Independence Day sports events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood inaugurated Independence Day sports events under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Sunday.

The minister inaugurated the chess event by playing an exhibition match with 17-time national champion Mahmood Lodhi.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Taimoor Masood said in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner SBP is organising 11 sports events including chess, athletics, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal, swimming and hockey to engage maximum number of young talented players in sports activities on this auspicious occasion.

He said more than 200 players from all over Pakistan are participating in chess event. Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood also witnessed chess contests on the occasion.

Apart from this, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal was held at the Velodrome Nishtar Park Sports Complex as part of the I-Day celebrations organised by SBP.

More than top 50 wrestlers participated in Sher-e-Punjab Dangal.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour.

The provincial minister said that the Sports Department will soon organise Rustam-e-Punjab, Rustam-e-Pakistan and Rustam-e-Hind dangals. SBP is taking effective steps to promote traditional sports.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi also watched the age group swimming competitions at the Punjab International Swimming Complex. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi distributed cash prizes among the winners of the swimming competitions.

Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Chand Parveen and Nazish Noor, Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Chief Sports consultant Sports Board Punjab Hafeez Bhatti were also present.