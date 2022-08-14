UrduPoint.com

Provincial Sports Minister Inaugurates Independence Day Sports Events

Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Provincial Sports Minister inaugurates Independence Day sports events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood inaugurated Independence Day sports events under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Sunday.

The minister inaugurated the chess event by playing an exhibition match with 17-time national champion Mahmood Lodhi.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Taimoor Masood said in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner SBP is organising 11 sports events including chess, athletics, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal, swimming and hockey to engage maximum number of young talented players in sports activities on this auspicious occasion.

He said more than 200 players from all over Pakistan are participating in chess event. Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood also witnessed chess contests on the occasion.

Apart from this, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal was held at the Velodrome Nishtar Park Sports Complex as part of the I-Day celebrations organised by SBP.

More than top 50 wrestlers participated in Sher-e-Punjab Dangal.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour.

The provincial minister said that the Sports Department will soon organise Rustam-e-Punjab, Rustam-e-Pakistan and Rustam-e-Hind dangals. SBP is taking effective steps to promote traditional sports.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi also watched the age group swimming competitions at the Punjab International Swimming Complex. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi distributed cash prizes among the winners of the swimming competitions.

Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Chand Parveen and Nazish Noor, Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Chief Sports consultant Sports Board Punjab Hafeez Bhatti were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Punjab Young Independence Sunday Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

22 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

22 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

22 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.