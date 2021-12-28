UrduPoint.com

Provincial Squash Association Delegation Meets Secretary Sports

Muhammad Rameez 12 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association President and Secretary Higher education Daud Khan and Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Chairman KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman met Secretary Sports.

Amir Sultan Tareen on the occasion and discussed in detail various steps taken by the Chief Minister KP for the promotion of squash in the province.

DG sports Khalid Khan was also present during the meeting. During the meeting President Squash Association Daud Khan and Qamar Zaman discussed other issues including Inter-Schools Talent Hunt Scheme. President KP Squash Association Daud Khan said that soon Inter-Schools Talent Hunt Squash would be organized wherein letters have been issued to the heads of schools across the province in this regard.

He said"Matches will be held among the aspiring players and the best players will be selected from among them.

" He said a total of 2000 players would be shortlisted in the first phases and among them 100 would be kept under rigorous training.

To further enhance the talent gained at this grassroots level, training will be provided by qualified coaches during the Talent Hunt Scheme besides the coaches would also be sent to various districts.

He demanded that the annual grant be increased.

Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen and DG Sports Khalid Khan assured him of their full support. He also said that an increase in the annual grant would be considered and our doors would remain open for the promotion and development of squash.

Qamar said that the prize money of squash tournaments would be increased in connection with holding international squash competitions in Peshawar. Secretary Sports and DG Sports also assured their full cooperation.

