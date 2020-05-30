UrduPoint.com
Provisional Green Light For South African Sport To Resume

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:55 PM

Provisional green light for South African sport to resume

Professional sport in South Africa was on Saturday given a provisional green light to resume training

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Professional sport in South Africa was on Saturday given a provisional green light to resume training.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said non-contact professional sport will be allowed under strict conditions, which include playing without spectators, while contact sports such as football and rugby will be able to resume training.

Mthethwa was speaking at a briefing to outline how sport would be affected by an easing of South Africa's coronavirus lockdown which will come into effect on Monday.

Contact sports will have to provide detailed plans and get approval from the government to ensure the safety of players and officials before they can resume training, said Mthethwa.

"This allows us to begin to ramp up preparations for an eventual return to play," said Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby.

Roux said rugby had already submitted a comprehensive plan to the government and was ready to begin medical screening of players immediately, which was one of the provisions mentioned in Saturday's briefing.

All rugby in South Africa was suspended on March 18, disrupting the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition.

