PRU awarded hosting of Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has been awarded the esteemed opportunity by the Asia Rugby to host the upcoming Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship here from July 4 to 8.

The announcement, made by Asia Rugby, comes as a testament to the tremendous success of the tournament hosted by Pakistan last year, showcasing their exceptional organizational capabilities.

The premier championship promises to be a remarkable showcase of rugby talent and sportsmanship in the region.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) expressed their delight at being chosen as the host for this prestigious event, emphasizing the confidence that Asia Rugby has placed in their ability to execute such high-profile competitions.

With the confirmation of Lahore as the tournament's venue, the rugby community in Pakistan is eagerly preparing to deliver an outstanding championship experience. Teams from across Asia will converge on Lahore to battle it out on the field, demonstrating their skills and determination.

The tournament promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, showcasing the sport's growing popularity in Pakistan and the Asian region. Pakistan Rugby, in collaboration with Asia Rugby, is determined to set new standards for hosting sporting events while fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange among participating nations.

Pakistan Rugby and its partners are ready to welcome teams and fans from across Asia, providing them with an unparalleled experience both on and off the field. The upcoming championship is set to leave an indelible mark on Pakistan's sporting landscape, further solidifying the country's position as a vibrant hub for international sporting events.

All eyes are now on Lahore as it prepares to host the Asia Rugby DIV 1 championship, ready to write a new chapter in the annals of rugby history in the region.