PSA announces its 2019-20 World Tour Calendar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Tuesday announced its calendar for the 2019-20 PSA World Tour season, which would see 29 tournaments take place across five continents between September 2019 to June 2020.

The PSA World Tour is the pinnacle of professional men's and women's squash and makes up part of the new PSA Tour structure - which came into effect in August 2018 alongside the PSA Challenger Tour and the WSF & PSA Satellite Tour, said a press release issued here.

In addition to the PSA Men's and Women's World Championships - the PSA World Tour comprises of eight Platinum tournaments, seven Gold events, five silver events, seven bronze events and the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which will take place in Cairo, Egypt in June.

The reigning PSA World Champions and all Platinum event winners automatically qualify for the PSA World Tour Finals, which features a men's and women's event, both containing eight-player draws. The remaining places are allocated to the highest ranked players on the Road to Egypt Standings, and points will be on offer at all PSA World Tour events during the season.

The prize money on the PSA Tour was increased by 10 percent last season to $7,600,000 and this is projected to grow once again during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 2019-20 PSA World Tour Calendar: J.P. Morgan China Squash Open, PSA Platinum - Shanghai, China: September 4-8, 2019Open de France - Nantes 2019 presented by Tailor Capital, PSA Silver - Nantes. France: September 9-14, 2019; Oracle NetSuite Open, PSA Gold - San Francisco, United States: September 24-30, 2019; FS Investments U.S. Open Squash Championships, PSA Platinum - Philadelphia, United States: October 5-12, 2019; CIB PSA Women's World Championship - Cairo, Egypt: October 24 - November 1, 2019; CIB Egyptian Squash Open, PSA Men's Platinum - Cairo, Egypt: October 25 - November 1, 2019; PSA Men's World Championship - Doha, Qatar: November 8-15, 2019; Channel VAS Championships at St.

George's Hill, PSA Men's Gold - London, England: November 19-24, 2019; Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open, PSA Platinum - Hong Kong: December 2-8, 2019; J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, PSA Platinum - New York, United States: January 9-17, 2020; Pittsburgh Open, PSA Men's Bronze - Pittsburgh, United States: January 22-26, 2020; Carol Weymuller Open, PSA Women's Bronze - Brooklyn, United States: January 22-27, 2020; CCI International, PSA Men's Gold - Mumbai, India: Dates TBCCleveland Classic, PSA Women's Bronze - Cleveland, United States: January 30 - 3 February, 2020; Bahl and Gaynor Cincinnati Gaynor Cup, PSA Women's Bronze - Cincinnati, United States: February 20-24, 2020; Canada Cup, PSA Men's Silver - Toronto, Canada: February 21-25, 2020; The Walter Family Windy City Open, PSA Platinum - Chicago, United States: February 27 - 4 March, 2020; Canary Wharf Classic, PSA Men's Gold - London, England: March 8-13, 2020; Black Ball Squash Open, PSA Women's Platinum - Cairo, Egypt: March 8-14, 2020; Grasshopper Cup, PSA Men's Gold & Women's Bronze - Zurich, Switzerland: March 17-22, 2020; Macau Open, PSA Bronze - Macau, China: Dates TBC; El Gouna International Squash Open, PSA Platinum - El Gouna, Egypt: April 8-17, 2020; Manchester Open, PSA Silver - Manchester, England: April 21-26, 2020; sports Internacional Guatemala, PSA Men's Silver - Guatemala: Dates TBC; Motor City Open, PSA Men's Silver - Detroit, United States: Dates TBC; Wimbledon Open, PSA Men's Bronze - London, England: Dates TBC; British Open, PSA Platinum - TBC, England: May 25-31, 2020; Mauritius Open, PSA Men's Gold - Grand Bay, Mauritius: June 3-7, 2020; PSA World Tour Finals - Cairo, Egypt: June 29-26, 2020.