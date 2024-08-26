PSA announces World Events Calendar for 2024-25 Season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has today announced its 2024-25 PSA Squash Tour Calendar, with more than 50 World Events scheduled to take place across five continents from August 2024 to June 2025.

The season begins later this month in Cairo for the first Diamond-tier event of the new PSA Squash Tour era. With the main draw held between August 30 - September 6, the CIB Egyptian Open will also feature a qualifying draw between August 26-28, with four spots up for grabs in both the men’s and women’s draws, said a press release.

The opening Platinum-tier tournament of the season will see the Paris Squash event move to the spectacular Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione between September 15-21, while the sport’s first Copper-tier event will be held in London, Canada when the Nash Cup takes place between September 17-21.

The Qatar Q-Terminals Classic is scheduled for September 30 - October 5 before the PSA Squash Tour heads to the United States and Canada for multiple events, including the Silicon Valley Open presented by Oracle NetSuite and the U.S. Open in San Francisco and Philadelphia, respectively.

From there, the PSA Squash Tour moves to Asia for several tournaments, including in popular destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong, before the tour signs off for the winter break.

2025 kicks off with the Florida Open and Squash in the Land Open, before the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions showcases the world’s best players in New York’s famous Grand Central Terminal in the first Platinum tournament of the New Year.

North America hosts a further 10 events throughout February and March, before the tour heads to New Zealand and Australia.

Several tournaments will take place in Europe in March and April, including the Optasia Championships and Grasshopper Cup, before the tour returns to Egypt for the El Gouna International (in April) and the new Palm Hills Open (in May). The biggest tournament in squash - the PSA World Championships - will be staged between May 9-17.

The British Open - the second Diamond tournament of the season - will return to the spectacular Birmingham Rep Theatre at the start of June, before the season draws to a close at the PSA Squash Tour Finals at the end of the month.

In addition to the various trophies on offer, points for the Road to Tour Finals standings will be available at all World Events throughout the season.

The top eight players on the standings qualify for the season-ending PSA Squash Tour Finals, whilst all Diamond winners and the reigning PSA World Champions qualify automatically for the season-ending spectacle, which was won by Egyptian duo Ali Farag and Nouran Gohar last season.