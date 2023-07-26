PSA awards ceremony on Sept 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The annual PSA Awards ceremony would be held on September 2 ahead of the finals of the Paris Squash Alpine - the first PSA World Tour Platinum event of the 2023-24 season.

The ceremony would be staged at the Palais de Tokyo - which will also host the Paris Squash Alpine - and will celebrate the achievements and performances of the world's top squash players over the 2022-23 campaign, said a press release.

The event committee said, "It's great to have an event like this to recognise and celebrate the players' achievements from the 2022/23 season in what will already be a momentous occasion with the inaugural Paris Squash Alpine.

We wish everyone the best of luck for the awards." The awards include Male Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, Young Male Player of the Year, Young Female Player of the Year, Male Challenger Tour Player of the Year, Female Challenger Tour Player of the Year, Men's Match OfThe Season, Women's Match Of The Season, Men's Shot Of The Season, Women's Shot Of The Season, Moment of the Season, Male Spirit Of Squash, Female Spirit Of Squash, Services To Squash.