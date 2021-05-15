UrduPoint.com
PSA Squash World C'ships In July

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

PSA Squash World C'ships in July

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The 2020-21 PSA Squash World Championships would be staged at the University Club of Chicago, between July 14-22 with the club's stunning Cathedral Hall, providing a spectacular glass court setting as the world's best players compete for the most prestigious title in squash.

The University Club of Chicago's Cathedral Hall has hosted the Windy City Open, PSA World Tour Platinum event on 40 occasions since 1982 and will host the PSA World Championships for the first time in July when $1,000,000 in player compensation would be on offer for only the second time in the sport's history, said a press release issued here.

The prize fund would be split equally between the men's and women's draws, and reigning World Champions Tarek Momen and Nour El Sherbini will be looking to retain their titles. This season marks the second time the PSA World Championships have been held in Chicago, with El Sherbini and men's World No.1 Ali Farag capturing silverware when it was held at Union Station during the 2018-19 season.

The 2020 Windy City Open - held in March of last year - was the final Platinum event to take place in the United States before the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The University Club of Chicago would now host the first major squash tournament to be held in the United States since that event.

"The University Club of Chicago has been a staple of the PSA World Tour since the 1980s and is a real favourite of our players," said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

"It is certainly one of the most unique venues on the tour and the incredible chandeliers and stained glass windows serve as a picturesque backdrop for the on-court action, which never fails to deliver in Chicago.

University Club of Chicago Athletic Director and the Windy City Open promoter, John Flanigan, said, "The University Club is thrilled to welcome the pros back to Chicago and honoured to host the World Championships. The Chicago squash community's sponsors, patrons and fans are excited to see the best in the world on the glass court in Cathedral Hall."

