PSA To Launch Hall Of Fame
Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Professional Squash Association (PSA) announced to launch the PSA Hall of Fame on June 8 following the semi-finals of the British Open.
It would be launched at PSA Awards dinner held at The Book Rotunda in Birmingham on Saturday.
Throughout 2024, PSA was celebrating 50 years since the International Squash Players Association - the precursor to the PSA - was founded to govern the men’s professional game, with a historic merger between the PSA and Women’s Squash Association (WSA) then taking place in 2015.
As part of the celebrations, two legends of the game would be inducted into the PSA Hall of Fame, with the inductees being announced at the PSA Awards dinner.
“We are excited to mark the year of our 50th anniversary with the launch of the PSA Hall of Fame,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.
“So many amazing players have left their legacy on professional squash and we are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate those who have had such an impact on the sport.”
The PSA Awards dinner would also recognize the achievements and performances of the world’s top squash players over the 2023-24 campaign, with a host of awards up for grabs.
The awards include Male Player of the Year, Female Player of the Year, Young Male Player of the Year, Young Female Player of the Year, Male Challenger Tour Player of the Year, Female Challenger Tour Player of the Year, Men’s Match Of The Season, Women’s Match Of The Season, Men’s Shot Of The Season, Women’s Shot Of The Season, Moment of the Season, Male Spirit Of Squash, Female Spirit Of Squash, Services To Squash.
The voting comprises a two-part process, combining the votes made by squash fans on social media with the votes made by the PSA Awards Committee – a group consisting of selected influential former players, members of the media, tournament promoters and PSA board representatives.
This then determines the winners of the four biggest annual awards; Female Player of the Year, Male Player of the Year, Young Female Player of the Year and Young Male Player of the Year
The players with the most cumulative points are the winners.
Public voting for the PSA World Tour and PSA Young Players of the Year has commenced as well as voting for the PSA Challenger Tour Players of the Year.
The public vote for the Players of the Year awards will end on Monday May 27. Voting for Matches of the Season, Shots of the Season and Moment of the Season would begin on Tuesday May 28 and will end on Monday June 3.
