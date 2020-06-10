PSA Tour suspension extended until mid-August

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has extended the suspension of the PSA Tour until mid-August, following the global COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has extended the suspension of the PSA Tour until mid-August, following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

All World Tour, Challenger Tour and WSF and PSA Satellite Tour events originally planned to take place in July and August have also been postponed, said a press release issued here.

The PSA Tour has been on hold since March 13, and following regular communication with tournament organisers and players, and with the health and safety of all players, promoters, fans and tournament staff in mind, the decision has been made to extend the suspension until mid-August.

The suspension would be extended until August 16 and PSA will continue to review the situation over the coming weeks.

The tournaments affected includes Victoria Open in Melbourne, Australia; HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Noida Leg in Greater Noida, India; City of Greater Shepparton International in Shepparton, Australia and Kingston City Council Squash Melbourne Open in Melbourne, Australia.

"There are a number of uncertainties surrounding international travel, social distancing guidelines and potential quarantine measures for players and staff travelling internationally, which means that resuming the tour in the next six to eight weeks isn't feasible at present," said PSA Tour Director Hannah Ridgard-Mason.

"This is a difficult, but necessary, decision and we are naturally disappointed that we are not yet in a position to resume the PSA Tour following this global pandemic.

"However, the health and safety of all of our players and everyone involved in running an event is paramount. We continue to explore all available options as we look to outline a roadmap for the return of professional squash," he said.