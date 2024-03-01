PSA World C'ships Qualifying Events Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The qualification criteria for the 2023-24 PSA World Championships has been announced, with five tournaments set to take place across Oceania, Europe, Asia, Pan America and Africa during April and May.
The PSA World Championships would bring 128 of the world’s best male and female squash players to Egypt between May 9-17, 2024.
Of the 64 spots in the men’s and women’s draws, 57 of them would be taken up by the highest ranked players at the time of entries closing.
The reigning men’s and women’s World Junior Champions would also qualify, with one further spot going to wildcards selected by the PSA World Championships Tournament Promoter.
The final five spots would go to the winners of the following PSA World Championship Qualifying Events: April 4-7 Oceania: Gold Coast, Australia (Carrara Squash Centre); April 10-13 Europe: Nantes, France (La Maison du Squash); April 13-16 Africa: Cairo, Egypt (Black Ball Sporting Club); April 18-21 Asia: Seremban, Malaysia (S2 sports Complex); April 18-21 Pan America: Columbia, United States (Play Squash academy).
Each World Championship qualifying event would feature a 16-man and 16-woman draw, with prize money and ranking points available. Where the winner of the tournament qualifies for the PSA World Championships as a result of their own ranking, that spot would be given to the runner-up.
“The PSA World Championships represents the pinnacle of global squash and it was important for us to give our players around the world the best possible chance of qualifying for the tournament,” said PSA Head of Tour Claudia Schurmann.
“We’ve chosen key territories across several continents to host the tournaments and I’d like to thank our fantastic tournament promoters for their support and hard work in putting these tournaments on."
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Sports
-
10th colourful University of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins30 minutes ago
-
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah3 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Tsitsipas at last to reach Acapulco semi-finals3 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship17 hours ago
-
Sindh Police wins over NYP in T-20 cricket match19 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - 1st update19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores21 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Gladiators beat Kings by five wickets21 hours ago
-
Lahore Garrison University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug of War tournament21 hours ago