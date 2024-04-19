PSA World Tour Finals In June
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The PSA World Tour Finals would head back to the United States for the first time in a decade when Bellevue, Washington hosts the season-ending tournament from June 18 to 22.
The PSA World Tour Finals was the final event of the 2023-24 season and includes both a men’s and women’s tournament featuring eight players each, bringing together all Platinum title winners as well as the reigning PSA World Champions, said a press release.
Any remaining places were allocated to the highest-ranked players on the PSA World Tour Finals Leaderboard, with points on offer at all PSA World Tour events during the season.
A round-robin, best-of-three games format was used in the group stage, with the top two from each group qualifying for the knockout semi-finals. The finals revert to the traditional best-of-five games format used in the majority of regular PSA World Tour events.
Bellevue will host the showpiece tournament for the first time, while it will become the first US city to stage the PSA World Tour Finals since Richmond, Virginia in 2014.
Bellevue also hosted the men’s 2015 PSA World Championships, which was the first time the World Championships had taken place in the United States.
Only two spots in both the men’s and women’s PSA World Tour Finals draws have been decided, with Egyptian trio Ali Farag, Nour El Sherbini and Hania El Hammamy guaranteed their spots in Bellevue alongside New Zealand’s Paul Coll following their Platinum title wins earlier this season.
There were just five tournaments left before the PSA World Tour Finals commenced, with the winners of the upcoming El Gouna International Squash Open, PSA World Championships and the British Open all qualifying automatically. Points were also on offer at both the Manchester Open and QSF 3 event, meaning the battle for qualification is set to go right down to the wire.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Sports
-
2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage schedule confirmed33 seconds ago
-
O'Sullivan eyes eighth snooker world title amid more retirement talk5 hours ago
-
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain7 hours ago
-
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona14 hours ago
-
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain14 hours ago
-
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 9218 hours ago
-
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart18 hours ago
-
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta19 hours ago
-
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series opener19 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 2922 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 2920 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 2924 hours ago