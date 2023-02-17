PSA World Tour Gold tournament to feature strongest draw

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The draw for the 2023 GillenMarkets Canary Wharf Classic has been released and the 20th edition of the PSA World Tour Gold tournament would feature the event's strongest draw ever with the entirety of the world's top 10 competing for honours at East Wintergarden from March 12 to 17.

World No.1 Mostafa Asal would be the top seed for the tournament and will take on either compatriot Moustafa El Sirty or Frenchman Victor Crouin in round two, said a press release.

A match against the latter could be feisty and will follow from the pair's war of words across social media over the past few weeks, with Asal labelling Crouin as 'jealous' in response to some comments the Frenchman made about the Egyptian's conduct on court.

The potential for fireworks doesn't stop there either, with Marwan ElShorbagy a potential quarter-final fixture for Asal in what would be their first contest since the controversial Houston Open semi-final, where victory secured Asal the No.1 spot after ElShorbagy was forced to retire from the match injured following a collision with his opponent.

Peru's Diego Elias could possibly be the semi-final opponent for Asal, with the World No.3 in great form after winning the J.

P. Morgan Tournament of Champions and the Sturbridge Capital Motor City Open in recent weeks. The Peruvian will face either Welshman Joel Makin or England's Patrick Rooney in round two, before a possible meeting with two-time Canary Wharf runner-up Tarek Momen in the quarters.

In the bottom half of the draw, World No.2 Ali Farag will start his campaign in the second round before facing either compatriot Youssef Ibrahim or Malaysian No.1 Eain Yow Ng in the second round. A blockbuster meeting with England's Mohamed ElShorbagy - a two-time winner - could take place in the quarter finals, before another possible meeting of former World No.1s, with Paul Coll set to meet either in the semis.

Defending champion Fares Dessouky, who defeated Asal in last year's final, would be part of the 9/16 seeding bracket for this year's event. He will face Scotland's Greg Lobban in the opening round, before a possible meeting with Momen in the second round.

Former World No.1 and four-time Canary Wharf Classic champion James Willstrop would be the wildcard for the tournament. The Englishman, who won the first edition of this event back in 2004 and went on to win again in 2007, 2008 and 2013, would take on Frenchman Gregoire Marche in the first round.