PSA World Tour passes 1mln followers on social media

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The PSA World Tour has passed 1 million followers on social media as part of an 11% increase in followers compared to this time last year.

The year 2022 saw PSA World Tour increase its digital presence significantly as fans consumed over 140 million minutes of PSA's video content across social media, with over 7.5 million engagements in total throughout the year, said a press release issued here on Friday.

For up-to-date information on the tour, match highlights, player interviews and behind-the-scenes content, follow the PSA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube now.

"We're incredibly pleased to reach this milestone," said PSA Head of Content Nathan Clarke.

"Social media forms an important part of our content strategy. Through our channels, we have been able to give squash fans greater access to our athletes than ever before, in addition to showcasing all of the most dramatic storylines from over 35 events throughout the season.

"With three of our biggest events - the PSA World Championships presented by the Walter Family, the PSA World Tour Finals and the British Open - still to come over the next few months, we invite everyone to connect with us on social as the season reaches its exciting conclusion."