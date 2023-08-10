PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was all geared up to provide all-out support and facilities to the athletes in preparations for the 19th Asian Games to take place in Hangzhou, China in September

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) was all geared up to provide all-out support and facilities to the athletes in preparations for the 19th Asian Games to take place in Hangzhou, China in September.

In this regard, the Director General PSB, Shoaib Khoso, and Secretary General of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, discussed important matters in a meeting held here at the Pakistan Sports Board on Thursday.

The focus of the discussion was to ensure the seamless participation of the Pakistan contingent in the Asian Games.

Around 305 athletes both male and female would be participating in the 19th Asian Games. To support the talented athletes, the contingent has been thoughtfully divided into three groups.

The first group was receiving full support from the PSB while the second is partially supported and the third group benefits from the backing of the POA.

This comprehensive approach aims to provide the best possible resources and assistance to our athletes as they represent our nation on this grand stage.

A noteworthy aspect of our contingent was the significant participation of women athletes, a source of immense pride for our country as their dedication and achievements inspire us all. The Asian Games, commencing on September 23 would witness a strong representation from team Pakistan, with the volleyball team being the first to depart on September 14, followed by teams in Kabaddi and hockey.

Our athletes are no strangers to success, with many having secured medals in previous competitions, showcasing their exceptional talents. Our shooting, Kabaddi and athletics teams have great potential to secure medals in the 19th Asian Games. The Pakistan Hockey team, in particular, is under the spotlight, carrying the hopes of the nation with the potential to secure a victory that would propel them toward the highly esteemed Paris Olympics. The cricket and volleyball teams also hold a high chance of clinching victory, adding to our nation's pride.