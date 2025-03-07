PSB appoints Election Commissioner, adjudicators to strengthen sports governance

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has appointed an Election Commissioner and a Panel of Adjudicators in line with the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS Code)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has appointed an Election Commissioner and a Panel of Adjudicators in line with the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS Code).

Following the framework established in the 31st Board Meeting of PSB on December 4, 2024, a committee comprising the President, Vice President, and Secretary of PSB finalized the appointments after due deliberations, said a press release.

Renowned legal expert Advocate Zohaib Hassan Gondal has been appointed as the Election Commissioner for a three-year term.

To further reinforce governance, PSB has constituted a Panel of Adjudicators, which will also act as Election Tribunal, comprising distinguished professionals from diverse fields including Senator Pervez Rashid, Islahuddin Siddiqui (Hockey Olympian), Manzoor-ul-Hasan (Hockey Olympian), Salman Iqbal Butt (Athletics Coach), Ms Amna Batool (Member National Assembly), Senator Rubina Irfan and Shakeel Durrani (Former Civil Servant).

The Panel will oversee dispute resolution, ethical compliance, and governance in sports. This first-of-its-kind initiative will help eliminate irregularities and strengthen discipline in Pakistan’s sports sector.