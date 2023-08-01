Open Menu

PSB Approves Participation Of Pakistan Contingent In CW Youth Games

Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent in CW Youth Games

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has approved the participation of the Pakistani Contingent in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has approved the participation of the Pakistani Contingent in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 14.

It was approved in the 28th meeting of PSB held here on Tuesday. This would provide a remarkable opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills on an international platform.

During the meeting, multiple crucial agendas were discussed and approved.

The Board also unanimously approved the regularization of daily wages employees, taking a significant step towards promoting fairness within the organization.

To support sports initiatives and improve facilities, the Board approved the budget estimate for the Pakistan Sports Board for the upcoming financial year 2023-2024.

The Board also granted permission for the Pakistan Contingent to participate in the 2nd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games scheduled to be held in Belarus from August 4 to 14.

This would foster greater sports diplomacy and cooperation with other Commonwealth nations.

Moreover, the Board approved Pakistan's participation in the 18th Asian Games set to take place in China from September 23 to October 8.

In an effort to make sports accessible to all, the Board took a positive step by rationalizing the rates of the PSB facilities for its members. This measure aims to encourage wider participation and engagement in various sporting activities.

The Board also granted permission for the revision of the Constitution of the PSB. This would streamline and strengthen the organization's operations, ensuring effective governance and support for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports China Budget Young Belarus Trinidad And Tobago August September October All From Asia

Recent Stories

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

3 minutes ago
 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public c ..

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

3 minutes ago
 Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 ..

Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 Years - Trade Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Dan ..

Ukrainian grain lorries wait days to unload at Danube port

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) w ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) welcomes appointment of Malik A ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates students for securing first thr ..

AJK PM felicitates students for securing first three positions in exams

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on ..

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - ..

Five Killed in Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - Air Force

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Par ..

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee

32 minutes ago
 GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve ..

GB govt signs agreement with AKU, LUMS to improve education system

23 minutes ago
 Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says ..

Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says nation proud of Hamza

23 minutes ago
 ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports