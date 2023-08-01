PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent in CW Youth Games

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has approved the participation of the Pakistani Contingent in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has approved the participation of the Pakistani Contingent in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 14.

It was approved in the 28th meeting of PSB held here on Tuesday. This would provide a remarkable opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills on an international platform.

During the meeting, multiple crucial agendas were discussed and approved.

The Board also unanimously approved the regularization of daily wages employees, taking a significant step towards promoting fairness within the organization.

To support sports initiatives and improve facilities, the Board approved the budget estimate for the Pakistan Sports Board for the upcoming financial year 2023-2024.

The Board also granted permission for the Pakistan Contingent to participate in the 2nd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games scheduled to be held in Belarus from August 4 to 14.

This would foster greater sports diplomacy and cooperation with other Commonwealth nations.

Moreover, the Board approved Pakistan's participation in the 18th Asian Games set to take place in China from September 23 to October 8.

In an effort to make sports accessible to all, the Board took a positive step by rationalizing the rates of the PSB facilities for its members. This measure aims to encourage wider participation and engagement in various sporting activities.

The Board also granted permission for the revision of the Constitution of the PSB. This would streamline and strengthen the organization's operations, ensuring effective governance and support for athletes and sports enthusiasts.