PSB approves reform package for sport federations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday approved a comprehensive reform package for national sport federations with an aim to enhance their governance.

The reforms, aligned with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter, promise a new era of transparency, accountability, and fairness in Pakistan's sports administration.

The decisions were finalized during the PSB's 31st Board meeting, chaired by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and President of the PSB.

Among the key measures is the introduction of the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS), which establishes mechanisms to combat corruption, doping, and nepotism, ensuring adherence to both national laws and international standards.

The establishment of an independent Election Commission was approved to oversee elections within national sports federations. The initiative aims to ensure free, fair and transparent electoral processes, a step mandated by the Islamabad High Court and in line with IOC guidelines.

Similarly, in order to address governance-related disputes, complaint and appeals, a specialized tribunal will now provide impartial and timely resolutions. This is expected to minimize conflicts within sport federations and streamline their functioning.

Federations are now also required to adopt a model constitution consistent with the IOC Charter and the governance structures of their respective international bodies. This measure is designed to reinforce transparency and autonomy across the sector.

To incentivize athletes, the PSB has increased cash rewards for international gold medalists to Rs10 million. Additionally, the introduction of Gold Cards will provide medal-winning athletes with privileged access to PSB facilities nationwide, further supporting their training and development.

The introduction of the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports (PCEGS) is a landmark step towards ensuring ethical conduct and fostering trust in sports administration. By adopting principles observed in sports powerhouses such as the UK, Australia, and Switzerland, the PSB aims to set a benchmark for good governance in the region.

Except for Syed Mohammad Abid Qadri Gillani, President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), who opposed the promulgation of the Code of Ethics, the Election Commission and the Panel ofdjudicators, all other board members, including representatives from the Ministry of IPC, Higher education Commission (HEC), and other sports bodies, unanimously approved the reforms.