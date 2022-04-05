PSB arranges camp to prepare judokas for CWG, ISG, Asiad

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has arranged a training camp in Quetta to provide much-needed training to the country's potential judokas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) has arranged a training camp in Quetta to provide much-needed training to the country's potential judokas.

"The camp has begun on April 1 wherein around 40 judokas are getting training on the modern lines," a spokesman of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Tuesday.

He said the judokas were being prepared for the Commonwealth Games (CWG), Asian Games and Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG).

"We will provide an opportunity to our talented athletes to showcase their skills and potential at the international events. Their performance will be closely monitored during the camp and those displaying top form will be selected for the important international assignments," he said.

"Our first focus is on the Commonwealth Games, which are slated to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8. We'll try to send ten judokas six men and four women in these Games," he said.

The ISG will be taking place from August 9 to 18 in Konya, Turkey. Then, the Asian Games, which are also known as Asiad will take place from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

He said Pakistan had a bunch of highly talented judokas, who would also be given a chance to fight in the UAE Grand Slam, Japan Grand Slam and in the World Judo Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan later this year.