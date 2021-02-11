PSB assistant suspended

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Center Karachi, Assistant, Ali Ahmed Kalwar has been suspended for cutting down trees at the center's premises.

According to PSB, Kalwar has been suspended for cutting down trees at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Karachi without seeking the permission of the competent authority.

He has been suspended until the report of the inquiry committee was pending.