UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSB Assistant Suspended

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PSB assistant suspended

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Center Karachi, Assistant, Ali Ahmed Kalwar has been suspended for cutting down trees at the center's premises.

According to PSB, Kalwar has been suspended for cutting down trees at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Karachi without seeking the permission of the competent authority.

He has been suspended until the report of the inquiry committee was pending.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

60 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

60 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.