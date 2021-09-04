PSB assures all-out support to Haider Ali

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General, Col. (Retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman believes athlete Haider Ali has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Director General, Col. (Retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman believes athlete Haider Ali has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The DG congratulated Haider Ali and his father on this great achievement and assured that PSB and the government would continue to encourage these athletes like before, said a press release issued here.

Zaman also assured on behalf of PSB and the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza that all facilities for training would be provided to Haider Ali.

Haider Ali has won the first gold medal in the history of Pakistan by throwing a discus throw of 55.26 meters at the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan.

It may be mentioned here that PSB had awarded Haider Ali with a cash prize of Rs One million for winning a gold medal in the 2019 World Championship held at Beijing.