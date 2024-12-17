PSB awards PKR 5mln cash prize to paralympic medalist Haider

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday awarded a cash prize of PKR 5 million to Haider who won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the Paralympics in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday awarded a cash prize of PKR 5 million to Haider who won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the Paralympics in Islamabad.

This cash award was granted under the PSB’s newly approved policy which was recently implemented following board approval. The cheque for the cash prize was presented to Haider by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended Haider’s dedication and perseverance, stating that his achievement has made the entire nation proud.

He further emphasized that the government remains committed to promoting sports and encouraging athletes through such initiatives.

PSB officials also lauded Haider’s accomplishment, describing the award as recognition of his exceptional performance and contributions to the country. Under the new policy, other athletes who excel at national and international levels will also be rewarded for their achievements.