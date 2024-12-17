Open Menu

PSB Awards PKR 5mln Cash Prize To Paralympic Medalist Haider

Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

PSB awards PKR 5mln cash prize to paralympic medalist Haider

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday awarded a cash prize of PKR 5 million to Haider who won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the Paralympics in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday awarded a cash prize of PKR 5 million to Haider who won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the Paralympics in Islamabad.

This cash award was granted under the PSB’s newly approved policy which was recently implemented following board approval. The cheque for the cash prize was presented to Haider by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended Haider’s dedication and perseverance, stating that his achievement has made the entire nation proud.

He further emphasized that the government remains committed to promoting sports and encouraging athletes through such initiatives.

PSB officials also lauded Haider’s accomplishment, describing the award as recognition of his exceptional performance and contributions to the country. Under the new policy, other athletes who excel at national and international levels will also be rewarded for their achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Rana SanaUllah Pakistani Rupee Bronze Government Million

Recent Stories

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

6 minutes ago
 Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhr ..

Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 Committee discuss matters relating to establish Po ..

Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Kha ..

6 minutes ago
 Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues ..

Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expand ..

Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) expands scholarship for district top ..

6 minutes ago
 PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary ..

PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon

17 minutes ago
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar ..

Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports

17 minutes ago
 Man killed in firing over dispute

Man killed in firing over dispute

17 minutes ago
 ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI fo ..

ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..

17 minutes ago
 kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

17 minutes ago
 Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: F ..

Govt closely monitoring situation in Parachinar: Federal Minister for Law and Ju ..

6 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports