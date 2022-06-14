PSB board meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The board meeting of Pakistan sports Board (PSB), which was scheduled to be held on Monday (today) has been postponed, a PSB spokesman said.

He said the new date would be announced later on.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss several important issues including the strength of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the holding of next year's South Asian Games.