PSB Calls Out PFF NC For Overreach, Citing Breach Of Mandate
Muhammad Rameez Published November 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan sports board (PSB) has issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC), questioning its recent actions, which PSB states are beyond the NC's authorized scope.
This rare move follows the announcement of an extraordinary congress meeting by the NC scheduled for November 19, 2024, which, according to PSB, threatens to destabilize football governance in Pakistan, said a press release.
The NC, led by Chairman Haroon Malik, was originally appointed with the responsibility of overseeing day-to-day operations, club registration, and conducting transparent elections.
However, PSB contends that the NC’s actions now indicate a shift toward assuming legislative powers, which could effectively transform it to a de facto policymaking body.
As per a letter issued by PSB, a copy of which is available with this correspondent, the intended constitutional amendment by the NC by calling the congress meeting without a legally recognized PFF President and failing to notify elected representatives from all provincial associations, will have no legitimacy.
Notably, PSB pointed out that Malik has been presenting himself as ‘President, Pakistan Football Federation’ in official communications, a title which he has assumed without FIFA’s mandate.
This assumption of authority has fueled speculation that Malik might be positioning himself for a future role within PFF, a move seen as a conflict of interest.
The letter concludes with a warning from PSB to the NC, demanding it cease any actions exceeding its designated mandate or face formal escalation to FIFA.
