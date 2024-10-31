Open Menu

PSB Constitutes Interim Committee To Oversee PWF’s Affairs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has formed an Interim Committee to manage the affairs of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF).

This decision follows the suspension of the PWF, headed by Hafiz Imran Butt, due to serious irregularities, corrupt practices, and anti-doping code violations, said a notification issued here.

The Interim Committee, chaired by Brig (R) Zahid Iqbal, comprises Col. (R) Hafiz Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Nuzhat Jabeen as members.

The PSB has issued a notification informing Provincial Sports Boards and relevant government departments responsible for sports to refrain from corresponding or cooperating with the suspended PWF.

Instead, they are requested to facilitate the Interim Committee in weightlifting affairs.

The PWF was suspended in July 2022 in PSB’s 25th meeting, after a report from the delegate (appointed by PSB on the directions of Lahore High Court) citing serious irregularities in the Federation's functioning, corrupt practices, and violations of the anti-doping code.

