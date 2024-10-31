PSB Constitutes Interim Committee To Oversee PWF’s Affairs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has formed an Interim Committee to manage the affairs of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF).
This decision follows the suspension of the PWF, headed by Hafiz Imran Butt, due to serious irregularities, corrupt practices, and anti-doping code violations, said a notification issued here.
The Interim Committee, chaired by Brig (R) Zahid Iqbal, comprises Col. (R) Hafiz Dr. Zafar Iqbal and Nuzhat Jabeen as members.
The PSB has issued a notification informing Provincial Sports Boards and relevant government departments responsible for sports to refrain from corresponding or cooperating with the suspended PWF.
Instead, they are requested to facilitate the Interim Committee in weightlifting affairs.
The PWF was suspended in July 2022 in PSB’s 25th meeting, after a report from the delegate (appointed by PSB on the directions of Lahore High Court) citing serious irregularities in the Federation's functioning, corrupt practices, and violations of the anti-doping code.
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday4 hours ago
-
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz18 hours ago
-
Asjad, Ahsan, Asif to play round 32 of World Snooker C'ship18 hours ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters21 hours ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total21 hours ago
-
ICC appoints new Independent Chair of ACU1 day ago
-
Rao Waqar, Muhammad Waqas lead with centuries in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament1 day ago
-
National Men's Netball Championship in Dec1 day ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls table tennis tournament held1 day ago
-
CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 opening ceremony held1 day ago
-
Noman, Saud progress in ICC Test Rankings1 day ago
-
Irving outduels Edwards as Mavs down Wolves in rematch21 hours ago