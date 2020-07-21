PSB coordination committee evaluates Covid-19 challenges to sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday chaired a coordination committee meeting of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) through video conference to evaluate challenges caused by Covid-19 to sports in the country.

The meeting discussed how to address the issue for the revival of sports activities as well as the future course of action to promote and encourage sports activities in Pakistan under Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism, Government of Punjab, Bangul Khan Mahar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Sports, Imran Gichki, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Government of Balochistan, Abid Majeed, Secretary Sports Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hussain Ali, Director Sports, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Secretary IPC and other senior officers of the Ministry of IPC also attended the meeting.

The IPC minister, who is also president of PSB sought the opinion of sports ministers of all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan. They informed the minister regarding steps taken so far to mitigate the sufferings of the sportspersons/athletes.

The discussion also focused on the support extended by the provincial governments and Gilgit-Baltistan to the sportspersons to overcome their financial crises. It was discussed that there was a need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the government of Punjab apprised that all sports activities were stopped due to the lockdown. It provided the list of players and federations to whom support was given. It was agreed upon that a uniformed policy for the reopening of sports activities should be devised.

The Sindh government informed that playing areas/grounds/stadiums were locked down in the province to maintain social distancing. It was told that sports facilities in the province had been declared quarantine centres. A Committee has been constituted for disbursement of endowment funds for sports personnel/ex-sportspersons suffering from the diseases.

The Sindh government also agreed on the uniform policy for the reopening of sports activities. Besides, the meeting was told that an amount of Rs.

75 million has been given to Pakistan Hockey Federation as financial assistance.

The government of Balochistan informed that a huge amount has been allocated in this year's budget for sports activities. The sports complexes are under construction to encourage healthy activities. The meeting was told that keeping in view the popularity of futsal, the government of Balochistan was focusing on its promotion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government informed that Covid-19 had delayed the fast-moving projects, however, it had taken steps and launched a sustainable sports programme under which athletes and medal-winners were given support.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government informed that it was working to collect the data of sportspersons. As and when the situation is normalized sports events would be planned to engage players who are affected by Covid-19.

Fehmida Mirza urged all the provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan to take steps for promotion of sports activities in the country: "All provinces should make a policy for reopening of sports activities and share their recommendations and suggestions to the Ministry of IPC for the formulation of National Sports Policy.

"All provinces, AJK and GB should support those sportspersons, who qualify for Olympics and other events and are medal winners," she said.

She underlined the need to establish grounds at district and tehsil level to promote sports. "One or two hockey grounds may be established in each province to promote the national game," she said.

She also urged for legislation in all provinces, AJK and GB to promote sports activities at the school level. "The school curriculum must have two sports periods on daily basis and all schools must have sports grounds. And those who do not have sports facilities should affiliate themselves with some good sports grounds." She proposed to develop sports infrastructure in all new building projects. Besides, she said steps should be taken to encourage/promote sports activities in jails, including juvenile jails and women jails.

The minister said that funds should be distributed judiciously to support federations so that maximum people could be given benefits.

She insisted that all provincial governments should fix their yearly targets for sports adding that politics in sports federations should be discouraged.