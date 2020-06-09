PSB decides to form committee to review National Sports Policy 2005

The 88th Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Monday decided to constitute a committee to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The 88th Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Monday decided to constitute a committee to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th constitutional amendment.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, said a press release.

The committee will be headed by Ministry of IPC Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada while its other members will be representatives from the Higher education Commission, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Legal Adviser of PSB and one veteran sportsperson.

The committee will submit its first draft to minister for IPC within one month, which will be forwarded to all stakeholders for their input.

The panel also decided to submit a summary to the prime minister for cash awards to the medal winners of other prominent international events.