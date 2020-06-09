UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSB Decides To Form Committee To Review National Sports Policy 2005

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

PSB decides to form committee to review National Sports Policy 2005

The 88th Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Monday decided to constitute a committee to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The 88th Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Monday decided to constitute a committee to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th constitutional amendment.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, said a press release.

The committee will be headed by Ministry of IPC Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada while its other members will be representatives from the Higher education Commission, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Legal Adviser of PSB and one veteran sportsperson.

The committee will submit its first draft to minister for IPC within one month, which will be forwarded to all stakeholders for their input.

The panel also decided to submit a summary to the prime minister for cash awards to the medal winners of other prominent international events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Sports Muhammad Ali HEC All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

1 hour ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.