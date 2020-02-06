PSB, departments organise rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sports Department Punjab and sports board Punjab took out a rally from Punjab Stadium to Chairing Cross to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh led the largely-attended rally.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser also participated in the rally. Hundreds of people with Pakistan flags in their hands participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans against India and condemned the unconstitutional hold on Kashmir.

They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally Ehsan Bhutta said the innocent Kashmiri people were being subjected to worst brutalities in Indian-occupied Kashmir by Indian armed forces.

"Kashmiri people offered great sacrifices for the cause of freedom. We should underline the Kashmir issue and India's atrocities at every platform", he urged.

He said that inhuman Indian atrocities had badly failed to damage Kashmiris' passion and enthusiasm for freedom. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the sacrifices of Kashmiris won't go futile.

"The entire Pakistan nation is with Khamiris in this testing time. Kashmiris are brave people and we are quite confident that Kashmir will get freedom from India in near future," he maintained.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UNO resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.