PSB DG Asif Condoles Death Of Ghulam Farid

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

PSB DG Asif condoles death of Ghulam Farid

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has condoled over the said demise of Ex-basketball Captain Ghulam Farid, who died in Lahore on Monday at the age of 78 years.

In his message, he said that we, the human being cannot avoid the "Decree of Fate".

He also prayed that Almighty Allah bless the departed soul and give fortitude to the deceased family.

More Stories From Sports

