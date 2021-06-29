PSB DG condoles death of sportsman Fazal Ghanni

Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of acclaimed sportsman Captain (R) Fazal Ghanni

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of acclaimed sportsman Captain (R) Fazal Ghanni.

"The services of Ghanni as a player and Coach would always reflect in the history of sports," he said in his condolence message issued by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The DG prayed for the departed soul and said that may Allah give fortitude to the deceased family.