UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSB DG Condoles Death Of Sportsman Fazal Ghanni

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

PSB DG condoles death of sportsman Fazal Ghanni

Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of acclaimed sportsman Captain (R) Fazal Ghanni

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of acclaimed sportsman Captain (R) Fazal Ghanni.

"The services of Ghanni as a player and Coach would always reflect in the history of sports," he said in his condolence message issued by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The DG prayed for the departed soul and said that may Allah give fortitude to the deceased family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports May Family Coach Sad

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

11 minutes ago

Dr. Rubaba inaugurates three Telemedicine Clinics ..

37 seconds ago

Awaz Foundation, Ujala Network demand more budget ..

41 seconds ago

ICAO Will Not Hold Meetings on Ryanair Incident Un ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Will Not Participate in Drafting of ICAO Fi ..

44 seconds ago

Islamia University to highlight Kashmir issue at n ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.