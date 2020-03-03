PSB DG, PTF president visit Davis Cup tie venue

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Amna Imran and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday paid a visit to the venue of the Davis Cup tie here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Amna Imran and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday paid a visit to the venue of the Davis Cup tie here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The Davis Cup tie would be played between Pakistan and Slovenia here on March 6 to 7.

According to PTF, the director general and president besides interacting with the Slovenian and Pakistani teams, also inspected the site of the event, and showed satisfaction with the arrangements.

They also called on Tom Kinloch (Referee Davis Cup), who would be supervising the tie.

The PTF said keeping in view the projected weather forecast, the home and visiting captains' Pre-Draw Press Conference would now be held on Wednesday at 3.00 p.m. here at Serena Hotel instead of 10.30 a.m.