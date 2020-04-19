UrduPoint.com
PSB Disburses Over Rs 5 Million Pending Dues Of Outstanding Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

PSB disburses over Rs 5 million pending dues of outstanding athletes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :In response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has released over five million rupees to support around 57 athletes, whose performance had been outstanding in the past in various sports disciplines.

"Yes, we've dispatched Rs. 90,000 cheques to each of 57 athletes, who brought laurels for the country by exhibiting outstanding shows in their respective disciplines in the past," Deputy Director General (Tech) PSB, Muhammad Azam Dar told APP on Sunday.

According to Dar the amount had been disbursed from Pakistan Sports Foundation Relief Fund on the special instructions of Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza. "The stipend amount has been approved by the Executive Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of IPC minister," he said.

He said that only sportspersons, whose age was above 50 years were eligible for financial assistance from the relief fund.

"These sportspersons won medals at the national and international levels during their era in athletics, boxing, bodybuilding, football, hockey, kabaddi, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling," he said.

It merits a mention here that these sportspersons had been receiving a stipend of Rs 5000 on the monthly basis till the end of 2017 under this fund. However, due to certain reasons the stipend could not be disbursed after that. "But now, due to special efforts of Dr Fehmida Mirza their all pending dues up till now have been cleared to mitigate the impact of ongoing coronavirus pandemic," Dar added.

