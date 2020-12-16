UrduPoint.com
PSB Executive Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) President Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday chaired the 89th executive committee meeting of PSB which discussed various matters relating to sports in the country and participation of national athletes in international events

Many important decisions regarding the upcoming sports events in the country were taken in the meeting while it also finalized the participation of Pakistani athletes in the international events, said a press release issued here.

The Executive committee approved the proposal for the restructuring of PSB and formed subcommittees headed by the Special Secretary, who would submit proposals for strengthening of PSB engineering and finance wing.

The committee also reviewed the preparation plan for the upcoming 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan.

In order to avail the services of foreign coaches on short term agreements, keeping in view the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, new mechanism was discussed in the meeting.

Pakistan's contingent for the participation in the 6th Asian Beach Games at China and 32nd Olympic games in Japan was also approved in the meeting.

The committee constituted a subcommittee to be headed by the Joint Secretary Sports for the submission of its recommendations regarding cash award distribution among athletes not covered under the existing policy.

The committee deliberated in detail on the upcoming National Sports Policy and directed the concerned officials to complete its paper within a time frame of one month. The minister also directed the concerned officials for the formation of elite sports pool without any delay.

